Associated Bank adds local market leader for private wealth

has addedas private wealth advisory market leader covering Milwaukee and Madison, the Green Bay-based bank announced this week. Haas will be based in Milwaukee. He joins Associated fromwhere he was senior vice president, private wealth advisory consultant and Milwaukee team leader. "We are thrilled to have Joe join our Private Wealth team,” said, Associated Bank executive vice president and president of Associated Bank Private Wealth. “His deep industry expertise and engagement skills will help us further elevate client experience and seamless delivery of our Associated offerings, driving greater value for current and future clients across our portfolio.” Haas will coordinate local market efforts with wealth directors in Milwaukee and Madison to grow, deepen and retain client relationships. He will also lead performance management and support leadership development, according to an Associated Bank news release. He holds a bachelor’s degree in consumer affaires in business from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is currently chair of the American Heart Association’s Midwest board.