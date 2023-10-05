Antetokounmpo brothers’ retail store to open Saturday at The Trade hotel

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers will open their apparel store, dubbed AntetokounBros, on Saturday, Oct. 7 at The Trade hotel in downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District.

Plans for the retail store were first announced in June. The Trade, a 205-room, nine-story Marriott Autograph Collection hotel, opened in May at 420 W. Juneau Ave.

AntetokounBros, which markets itself as a “dynamic streetwear fashion brand,” occupies a 1,470-square-foot space at the southwest corner of The Trade’s ground floor. While the storefront is situated directly adjacent to the hotel’s lobby, it’s only accessible from the street. As of Thursday morning, the shop’s interior windows along West Juneau Avenue and North 5th Street were covered up and no signage had been installed.

The store will sell AntetokounBros-branded apparel, accessories, gifts and other exclusive items. The space was designed with The Trade’s signature industrial design elements and audio-visual displays for a “high-energy shopping experience,” according to a news release.

“This partnership is fundamental to what we’re trying to build here in Deer District,” said Andy Inman, chief development officer at Madison-based NCG Hospitality, the developer behind The Trade. “Working with the AntetokounBros team to develop their first store in the great city of Milwaukee will attract basketball fans to Deer District and offer a unique shopping experience for Milwaukeeans. The AntetokounBros brand story is a perfect complement to the story of the Trade Hotel and our goal to build connections throughout Deer District.”

Saturday’s grand opening will mark the brand’s U.S. debut as a brick-and-mortar operation, joining its existing location at the Athens International Airport in Greece, which opened in 2022 and sells items such as clothing, mugs and lanyards with the family’s name or the slogan “We Are All Bros.” AntetokounBros also sells its products online.

Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo operate AntetokounBros under their growing Ante Inc. business empire. Announced in June, the parent company was created to oversee a global portfolio of businesses, investment assets, brand holdings, and organizations for social impact. The family has made numerous investments in sports franchises including the Nashville SC Major League Soccer team and the Milwaukee Brewers, in a mutual fund with Naperville, Illinois-based Calamos Investments, entered partnerships with Ready and Nike, and launched the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation. In addition, the Antetokounmpo brothers announced this week that they have acquired a minority stake in a Greek winery.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our team,” Dylan Wondra, president and CEO of Ante Inc., said of the new AntetokounBros store. “Opening our first U.S.-based store right in the heart of Deer District is incredibly fitting as Milwaukee is not only home to the Bucks but is a second home to Giannis and family. We’re deeply thankful for the opportunity to share our products and passion alongside The Trade team.”

The store will host a grand opening celebration on Oct. 7 from 1-8 p.m., featuring an autograph signing with Antetokounmpo brothers at 6 p.m.