Giannis Antetokounmpo and brothers to open retail shop at Fiserv Forum

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers are planning to open a retail store at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee as part of the growing Antetokounmpo business empire.

According to a building permit filed with the city on Monday, the store would be located on the southern end of the first floor of the arena and would cost $300,000 to construct, excluding mechanical, electrical and plumbing costs.

More information on the store was not immediately available from the Milwaukee Bucks or Antetokounmpo brothers.

The Antetokounmpo brothers already own an online shop called the Antetokounbros Shop, as well as a physical location at the Athens International Airport in Greece, which opened in 2022.

The store sells items such as clothing, mugs and lanyards with the family’s name or the slogan “We Are All Bros.”

Proceeds from the online shop support organizations in the brothers’ home country of Greece. Currently the proceeds are supporting an initiative called Giant Heart.

This comes after the Antetokounmpo family last week announced the formation of their new parent company called Ante, Inc.

Ante, Inc. was created to oversee a global portfolio of businesses, investment assets, brand holdings, and organizations for social impact. The family has made numerous investments in sports franchises including the Nashville SC Major League Soccer team and the Milwaukee Brewers, in a mutual fund with Naperville, Illinois-based Calamos Investments, entered partnerships with Ready and Nike, and launched the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation.