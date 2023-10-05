Antetokounmpo family acquires minority stake in well-known Greek winery  

The Antetokounmpo family has made its latest business investment through their flagship company, Ante Inc.

In a statement released this week, Giannis, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex Antetokounmpo announced they have acquired 10% equity in Hellenic Wineries.

Hellenic Wineries is a holding company that acquired Santorini-based Boutari Wineries in 2022, an iconic wine company that’s been around for more than 100 years. Hellenic Wineries also recently acquired Ioli, a brand of natural mineral water.

The Antetokounmpo family’s decision to invest in Hellenic Wineries was spurred by their desire to make a positive impact in their home country of Greece, according to the statement. The family hopes to preserve the cultural importance of winemaking.

The partnership between the Antetokounmpo family and Hellenic Wineries is managed by Elias Georgiadis, a figure within Greece’s real estate scene.

“I am very pleased for this investment in Hellenic Wineries and our cooperation with Elias Georgiadis,” said Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Together, we will successfully develop companies with a history that produce natural Greek products such as wine and natural mineral water.”

Earlier this year, the Antetokounmpo family also became stakeholders in Canadian company Candy Funhouse.