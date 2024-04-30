Herb Kohl’s foundation gives $2 million for new Milwaukee Public Museum

Herb Kohl Philanthropies has donated $2 million to the Milwaukee Public Museum‘s capital campaign for its $240 million future facility.

The gift creates the Herb Kohl Education Fund, which will provide Wisconsin educators with free memberships to MPM’s new facility for its first three years. The fund will also give educators opportunities to utilize MPM as an educational resource for students.

“Herb Kohl left behind a powerful legacy in Wisconsin, including his commitment to education, especially for teachers who help young people discover the true joy of learning,” said JoAnne Anton, president and chief executive officer of Herb Kohl Philanthropies.

The $2 million donation to MPM is among the foundation’s first publicly announced gifts since the passing of former senator Herb Kohl late last year. Kohl started the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation in 1990, and it has since provided nearly $38 million in grants and scholarships to Wisconsin students, teachers and schools.

“As we approach Teacher Appreciation Week, May 5 through 11, we are proud to provide a gift that will ensure our educators have the tools and the access they need to leverage the valuable resources the future museum will offer,” Anton added. “This will be a monumental, one-of-a-kind institution, building on its own legacy of educational impact while setting new standards for visitor learning opportunities.”

A groundbreaking ceremony for MPM’s new building is slated for May, with construction beginning this summer at the 2.4-acre site northeast of 6th Street and McKinley Avenue in the Haymarket neighborhood near downtown Milwaukee. The new museum is slated to open in 2027.

More than 300 private donors have so far contributed to MPM’s Wisconsin Wonders capital campaign, which has raised $80 million of its $150 million private fundraising goal with three years left to raise funds. The project has also secured $45 million in public funding from Milwaukee County and another $40 million from the State of Wisconsin.

“I firmly believe the museum’s collaboration with educators across the state is essential to fulfilling our mission of inspiring curiosity, exciting minds and increasing desire to preserve and protect our world’s natural and cultural diversity,” said Ellen Censky, president and CEO of MPM. “We are humbled by Herb Kohl Philanthropies’ donation of $2 million and honored that Herb Kohl’s legacy will continue through the future museum. Together, we have a priceless opportunity to create deeper connections with educators across the state and help teachers enhance their curriculum.”