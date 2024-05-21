My Best Advice: Bridget Pedersen

President
Implecho
Pewaukee
Industry: Audio communication solutions
Implecho.com
Employees: 9
“A few years ago, (Pewaukee-based) OwnersEdge, which is the 100% employee-owned ESOP holding company that Implecho is part of, introduced a ‘people-first’ philosophy and conducted a learning series on how to become a people-first organization and a people-first leader.
“I’ll never forget the quote that was part of the training because it was an ‘aha’ moment for me: ‘If we consistently exceed the expectations of employees, they will consistently exceed the expectations of our customers.’ – Shep Hyken, customer experience expert
“Previously, in my sales and marketing positions, I always heard customers first. The people-first approach expands my view on how a healthy culture affects this philosophy, and I have seen the results at Implecho. Our team’s dynamic shines through in the customer experience, and it is evident in our customer feedback and outstanding Net Promoter Score of 90+.
“The other important ingredient to our success is the fact that Implecho is a 100% employee-owned ESOP company. Employees understand that their performance directly impacts their own bottom line because they literally have stock in the company.”
Age:
42
Professional experience:
Bridget Pedersen has been with Implecho and its predecessor company for more than 12 years. Before taking over as president earlier this year, she served two years as vice president. Prior to Implecho, she was marketing and business development manager for BAYCOM, a sister company of Implecho. Pedersen graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire with a degree in communications and journalism.
In the news:
Pedersen was promoted to president of Implecho in 2024. In her previous role as vice president, Pedersen helped lead the company to significant growth. In 2022, Implecho grew 37% and in 2023 it notched 10% year-over-year growth in the events industry. In addition, in 2023, the company worked with two of the largest trade shows in the world – the Consumer Electronics Show and ConExpo – and was part of more than 300 events across the country. Locally, Implecho’s clients include the Association for Equipment Manufacturers and Waukesha County Business Alliance.