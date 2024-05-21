Nonprofit Spotlight: Cactus+

2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207 414-666-4202 | cactusplus.org Facebook: facebook.com/CactusPlusMKE Instagram: @cactusplusmke Year founded: 2022 Mission statement: Our mission is to create an artist-centered model for multimedia arts education and community building that champions accessibility, inclusivity and sustainability. Primary focus: We are focused on providing intergenerational free and sliding scale arts programming, educational