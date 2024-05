Nonprofit Spotlight: Cactus+

2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207 414-666-4202 | cactusplus.org Facebook: facebook.com/CactusPlusMKE Instagram: @cactusplusmke Year founded: 2022 Mission statement: Our mission is to create an artist-centered model for multimedia arts education and community building that champions accessibility, inclusivity and sustainability. Primary focus: We are focused on providing intergenerational free and sliding scale arts programming, educational workshops and skill shares. Other focuses: We believe in liberation movement building, environmental stewardship, cathartic creative practice and hosting empowering multimedia events. To that end, we are also working to overhaul our 120-year-old building to make it more comfortable and accessible for artists and event attendees with mobility constraints and other disabilities. Number of employees: 4 Key donors: Everyday people like you Board of directors: Kelsey Kaufmann (president), owner of the Cactus Club; Samer Ghani (vice president), photographer/ videographer; Skott Moriarti (treasurer), owner of Keynote Inc.; Aichelle White (secretary), owner of MuSample; Kelly Todd (secretary), social worker and community organizer. Is the organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes Roles it’s looking to fill: TBD Ways the business community can help: Attend a film screening, artist market, skill-share event or workshop, host an event, donate to our programming, donate to our accessibility initiative, or share our programming with those for whom it might resonate. Key fundraising events: Beet Street Block Party - Saturday, October 5, 2024