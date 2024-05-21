Nonprofit Spotlight: Cactus+

2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53207
414-666-4202 | cactusplus.org
Facebook: facebook.com/CactusPlusMKE
Instagram: @cactusplusmke
Year founded: 2022
Mission statement: Our mission is to create an artist-centered model for multimedia arts education and community building that champions accessibility, inclusivity and sustainability.
Primary focus: We are focused on providing intergenerational free and sliding scale arts programming, educational workshops and skill shares.
Other focuses: We believe in liberation movement building, environmental stewardship, cathartic creative practice and hosting empowering multimedia events. To that end, we are also working to overhaul our 120-year-old building to make it more comfortable and accessible for artists and event attendees with mobility constraints and other disabilities.
Number of employees: 4
Key donors: Everyday people like you
Board of directors: Kelsey Kaufmann (president), owner of the Cactus Club; Samer Ghani (vice president), photographer/ videographer; Skott Moriarti (treasurer), owner of Keynote Inc.; Aichelle White (secretary), owner of MuSample; Kelly Todd (secretary), social worker and community organizer.
Is the organization actively seeking board members for the upcoming term? Yes
Roles it’s looking to fill: TBD
Ways the business community can help: Attend a film screening, artist market, skill-share event or workshop, host an event, donate to our programming, donate to our accessibility initiative, or share our programming with those for whom it might resonate.
Key fundraising events: Beet Street Block Party - Saturday, October 5, 2024