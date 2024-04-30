Logout
Family Business

Family & Closely Held Business Summit to be held on June 3

BizTimes Staff
BizTimes Staff
The 2023 Family & Closely Held Business Summit event.
Learn more about:
Last updated

BizTimes Media’s annual Family & Closely Held Business Summit will be held from 2-6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 3, at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield. Click here to register.

The program will feature a panel discussion with four family business leaders including:

Katie Juehring, chief executive officer, Glenroy, Inc.

J.J. Stanwyck, chief executive officer of COST, Inc. and of Refractory Service, Inc.

Mike Moore, president of Moore Construction Services, LLC

Paul Bostrom, president and chief operating officer of H.O. Bostrom Company Inc.

Following the panel there will be several breakout sessions. The breakout session topics and presents will include:

Cashless Growth, presented by: Adam Tutaj, Scott Reigle, Daniel Sievert and Brian Cooley, all of Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.

Transitioning Your Business? Begin at the End, presented by: Amy Kiiskila and Leesa Gilliam of Annex Wealth Management

Grow & Protect Your Family Legacy: How to Mitigate Fraud Risks, presented by: Ivan Gamboa of TriCity National Bank

The Family & Closely Held Business Summit will conclude with a networking reception.

The event is sponsored by Meissner Tierney Fisher and Nichols S.C., SVA and TriCity National Bank.

Event partners include Annex Wealth Management, Edstrom Consulting Group and the University of Wisconsin School of Business Family Business Center.

