My Favorite Tech: Gunnar Stapp

PGA assistant golf professional, Hidden Glen Golf Club Certified PGA HOPE instructor Gunnar Stapp assists in the day-to-day operations of Hidden Glen Golf Club in Cedarburg, including member relations, tournament operations, individual and group instruction, club fittings, merchandising and staff management. He’s constantly integrating varying technologies to boost his productivity and effectiveness. Here are a few of his favorites:“This is one of the best subscriptions I’ve purchased. As an instructor, I can take student videos (in-person or remotely) and analyze their swing in 3D. It also allows me to compare them against PGA and LPGA averages or against similar peers. These videos and notes are added to the student’s account so they can look back on previous sessions when needed. If no instructors are in your area, you can send videos to instructors nationwide for remote analysis.”“PGA Coach has revolutionized my business. Online scheduling, student interactions and billing services have allowed me to grow my coaching and club fitting business. If you’re a golfer looking to improve, PGA Coach will help you find a qualified instructor in your area, regardless of ability.”“Modern technology allows me to analyze swing and ball flight data. With the LaunchPro, club path, launch angle and spin rates are just the beginning. Having access to this data greatly improves the effectiveness of the instruction I offer. Not every launch monitor on the market is accurate, but the Launch Pro is built by ForeSight, one of the best names in the business. It’s the most cost-effective launch monitor available.”“Being able to hit a straight putt is one of the most important skills in golf. I love using my Visio Putting Laser for my training sessions and lessons. It’s simple to use both indoors and outdoors.”