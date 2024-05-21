Sun Country Airlines to add seasonal service from MKE to two Caribbean destinations

Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines today announced plans to add seasonal nonstop service between Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and the Dominican Republican and between Milwaukee and Jamaica.

Sun Country will offer new nonstop flights between MKE and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from Dec. 26 through April 7. The flights will initially operate twice per week and will increase to four times per week beginning Jan. 23.

Sun Country’s nonstop service between Milwaukee and Montego Bay, Jamaica will begin Jan. 25 and operate twice per week through April 5.

Currently the only nonstop service from MKE to Punta Cana and to Montego Bay is provided on charter flights by Apple Vacations and Funjet Vacations.

“Jamaica and the Dominican Republic are popular winter destinations for Milwaukee-based travelers, and we’re pleased Sun Country is providing additional low-fare options to these family-friendly warm weather destinations,” airport director Brian Dranzik said.

Sun Country will also expand its seasonal flights from Milwaukee to Cancun, Mexico, including daily service for the upcoming winter and spring break travel period.

“We are excited to bring more winter service to Milwaukee,” said Grant Whitney, senior vice president and chief revenue officer of Sun Country Airlines. “Milwaukee travelers will love Punta Cana and Montego Bay, in addition to the return of (seasonal) service to Cancun. Sun Country will offer eight total destinations and will offer the most international flights from Milwaukee.”

Sun Country’s winter 2024-25 Milwaukee schedule also includes nonstop service from MKE to Fort Myers, Florida; Orlando, Florida; and Phoenix, Arizona on peak travel days.

This summer, Sun Country is offering nonstop flights from MKE to Las Vegas and to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

All Sun Country flights are operated with full-size 737-800 aircraft, with 186 seats.

Passenger traffic at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in 2023 exceeded 6 million travelers for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport served 6,015,731 passengers in 2023, a 10.6% increase compared to 2022.