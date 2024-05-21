Project Pitch It: Muskego-based Pop’s Kettle Corn looks to sustain early growth, expand nationally

Leadership: Mark Knudsen
Address: S79 W18907 Janesville Road, Muskego
Website: orderpops.com
What it does: Family-owned producer of kettle corn, other treats
Founded: 2009
The ability to adapt to sudden change is a core competency of any successful entrepreneur. A sudden change is exactly how Muskego-based Pop’s Kettle Corn was founded.
Richard Knudsen, known by family members as “Pop,” started the company in 2009 after losing his job as a computer engineer at 59 years old.
“We didn’t know what he was going to do, but popcorn was never a part of it,” said Mark Knudsen, Richard’s son and company president.
It was a chance encounter at a local street fair that led his father to a kettle corn vendor. He was immediately inspired to start his own kettle corn business.
“When he told us, we were like, ‘What else are you going to waste your money on? This isn’t going to work,’” said the younger Knudsen.
Undeterred, Richard invested in his first popcorn kettle. From there, he worked through eight different recipes to perfect the company’s original coconut oil and sea salt flavor.
The first bags of Pop’s Kettle Corn were sold at farmers markets and small gatherings in southeastern Wisconsin. Richard attended more than 200 events in his first year of business to help the brand garner attention.
“I still think it’s a crazy dream,” said Mark. “I saw my parents on Facebook in 2011 and asked what they were doing. They told me the whole story and I thought it was pretty awesome.”
Mark Knudsen became president of Pop’s Kettle Corn in 2016, leaving behind his career as an international health teacher in China. That same year, the company opened its first brick-and-mortar location at S79 W18907 Janesville Road in Muskego.
Since its founding, Pop’s Kettle Corn has grown its sales from $75,000 in its first year to just over $800,000 in 2023. The company currently has 10 full-time employees.
The business solicits flavor ideas from employees and customers, and then Mark works on perfecting each recipe. So far, the company boasts 40-plus flavors, including bacon cheddar and buffalo ranch.
“We’re probably one of the more creative (kettle corn) brands,” said Mark. “I’m always trying to lean into our creativity and find new opportunities.”
Part of that creativity is the family of brands Pop’s Kettle Corn is building. In addition to the Muskego storefront, the business operates Pop’s Pantry, a small marketplace at S75 W17461 Janesville Road.
The shop sells products from the five brands Pop’s Kettle Corn has acquired over the years, including pretzels and nuts.
“A lot of small business owners don’t have succession plans, and they get to an age where they can’t do events anymore,” said Mark. “My dad didn’t have that. We ended up buying these businesses and recipes.”
His hope is to eventually expand the Pop’s Kettle Corn brand nationally. The business recently won the Jerry Jendusa BREAKTHRU/UW-Milwaukee Award on Project Pitch It, which includes $5,000 in cash and mentorship services beginning in June.