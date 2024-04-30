Third Space’s Innovation Brewhouse in Menomonee Falls on track for June opening

Third Space Brewing is on schedule to open its innovation brewhouse, at the corner of Good Hope Road and Appleton Avenue in Menomonee Falls, this June.

The project, first announced in December, will include a 112-seat indoor taproom, a covered outdoor patio, and outdoor common areas with fire pits and other amenities.

The Third Space Innovation Brewhouse will be part of a mixed-use development first pitched by Weas Development in 2020. The project includes 173 apartments along with retail and restaurant spaces. The Third Space brewhouse will include a 10-barrel innovation brewery and kitchen.

“It’s a beautiful space that we hope will become a new ‘third space’ for people in the area looking to connect with old friends and new friends over great beer, great food, and great conversation,” said Andy Gehl, co-founder and president of Third Space Brewing.

The head chef and restaurant manager of the Innovation Brewhouse have already been hired. Third Space will begin the hiring process for part-time front-of-house and back-of-house staff in early May.

Third Space Brewing’s flagship location is at 1505 W. St. Paul Ave. in Milwaukee’s Menomonee River Valley.