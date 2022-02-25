Ansay & Associates acquires another Appleton-based firm

Port Washington-based insurance agency and risk management firm Ansay & Associates continues to grow its presence in the Fox Valley with its acquisition of another Appleton-based firm. Fox Cities Insurance Agency Inc. will become a division of…

Port Washington-based insurance agency and risk management firm Port Washington-based insurance agency and risk management firm Ansay & Associates continues to grow its presence in the Fox Valley with its acquisition of another Appleton-based firm. Fox Cities Insurance Agency Inc. will become a division of Ansay & Associates under the deal announced Friday. Founded in 1979 by Tom, Brad and Scott Sowinski, the agency originally known as Valley Insurance Planners changed its name to Fox Cities Insurance in 1987. It provides both personal insurance and business insurance. Tom, Brad and Scott, along with the firm’s support staff, will join Ansay & Associates. Current customers should expect no disruptions in service, Ansay said. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. “Going that extra mile for our customers is what Fox Cities Insurance is all about,” said Tom Sowinski. “Dedicated service is what our customers have learned to expect. With Brad, Scott, myself and our entire staff joining the Ansay family, I am confident our partnership with Ansay & Associates will continue that dedicated service our customers have learned to expect.” The deal follows Ansay’s acquisition of Appleton-based firms Buxton O’Neill Insurance Agency in October 2021 and Insurance Specialists LLC in May 2021 . The firm now serves more than 12,000 Wisconsin businesses and 45,000 individual customers. “We are always looking to partner with other institutions who share our values,” said Ansay & Associates chairman and CEO Mike Ansay. “Fox Cities Insurance Agency fits that description perfectly. They put the customer, and exceptional customer service, first. Combine that with our innovation and commitment to technology, and we will continue to serve the people of the Fox Valley for many years to come.”