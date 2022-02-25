Ansay & Associates acquires another Appleton-based firm

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Ansay & Associates Senior Executive Committee. Back row, from left: Tim Rusch, Erik Mikkelson, Mike Ansay, Alan Neva, Front row, from left: Heidi Nienow, Angie Sikowski, Wendy Bushell, Rachel Ansay, Pete Valiska.
Ansay & Associates Senior Executive Committee. Back row, from left: Tim Rusch, Erik Mikkelson, Mike Ansay, Alan Neva, Front row, from left: Heidi Nienow, Angie Sikowski, Wendy Bushell, Rachel Ansay, Pete Valiska.
Port Washington-based insurance agency and risk management firm Ansay & Associates continues to grow its presence in the Fox Valley with its acquisition of another Appleton-based firm. Fox Cities Insurance Agency Inc. will become a division of…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display