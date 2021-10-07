Ansay & Associates acquires another Fox Valley insurance firm

Port Washington-based insurance agency and risk management firm Ansay & Associates has acquired the Buxton O’Neill Insurance Agency in Appleton. Buxton O’Neill is a 78-year-old, family-owned agency that specializes in auto, homeowners and small business insurance for…

Ansay & Associates has acquired the Buxton O'Neill Insurance Agency in Appleton. Buxton O'Neill is a 78-year-old, family-owned agency that specializes in auto, homeowners and small business insurance for clients in the Fox Valley. "Our businesses share the same family values of trust, integrity, respect, and hard work," said Ansay & Associates chairman and chief executive officer Mike Ansay. "That made welcoming the family of Buxton O'Neill into our family a natural fit. We're eager to continue to provide the exceptional customer service that clients and carriers have come to expect over many decades." Services for Buxton O'Neill clients will not be disrupted because of the deal, Ansay & Associates said. Buxton O'Neill owners Bret Buxton and Tom Sinclair will remain on staff. As part of the deal, Buxton O'Neill Insurance will now be known as "Buxton O'Neill Insurance, a division of Ansay & Associates." "We're known for building long-lasting relationships with our customers," said Buxton. "This move won't change that. Rather, we're thrilled about joining the Ansay & Associates family because we share the same values and we love how they treat customer relationships. It's about growing together." Ansay & Associates has made a series of acquisitions in recent years, including earlier this year when it acquired another Appleton firm , Insurance Specialists LLC. The firm now serves more than 12,000 Wisconsin businesses and 45,000 individual customers.