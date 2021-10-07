Ansay & Associates acquires another Fox Valley insurance firm

Lauren Anderson
Ansay & Associates Senior Executive Committee. Back row, from left: Tim Rusch, Erik Mikkelson, Mike Ansay, Alan Neva, Front row, from left: Heidi Nienow, Angie Sikowski, Wendy Bushell, Rachel Ansay, Pete Valiska.
Port Washington-based insurance agency and risk management firm Ansay & Associates has acquired the Buxton O’Neill Insurance Agency in Appleton. Buxton O’Neill is a 78-year-old, family-owned agency that specializes in auto, homeowners and small business insurance for…

