Ansay & Associates acquires Appleton-based insurance agency

Port Washington-based insurance agency and risk management company Port Washington-based insurance agency and risk management company Ansay & Associates has acquired Insurance Specialists LLC, a home, auto and commercial insurance agency based in Appleton.Insurance Specialists will become part of Ansay & Associates’ Fox Valley region, which is managed by senior executive vice president Tim Rusch.“Insurance Specialists has a sterling reputation in the Fox Valley for going the extra mile for their clients,” Ansay & Associates chairman and CEO Mike Ansay said in a statement. “That was extremely appealing. We couldn’t be more excited to join forces to continue to provide customers great service.”The acquisition will provide Insurance Specialists access to Ansay & Associates’ offerings and other digital capabilities, according to a press release. One employee joined Ansay & Associates as part of the acquisition.The terms of the deal were not disclosed.Ansay & Associates is a regional property and casualty insurance and benefit solutions agency with offices in Port Washington, Cedarburg, Burlington, West Bend, Marshfield, Mosinee, Manitowoc, Madison, Appleton, Green Bay and Stevens Point.Ansay & Associates has acquired 17 insurance agencies and combined with one other insurance agency since 2005, according to the company’s website. Since 2015, the company has acquired Koehler Insurance Agency, Disher Insurance Services, Servant Insurance, Thomas Insurance Group, Wotja Hansen Insurance Agency, Indianhead Insurance Agency, Jerry Thompson Agency, A.G.I.S. Insurance Center, Inc and DDR Insurance Services.Ansay & Associates has 248 employees and serves over 12,000 Wisconsin businesses and 45,000 individual customers.