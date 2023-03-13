7 Wisconsin companies make World’s Most Ethical Companies list

Seven Wisconsin companies are included on the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies list by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Ethisphere Institute.

Ethisphere launched the World’s Most Ethical Companies recognition program in 2006 to measure and showcase organizations doing business with ethics and integrity. The evaluation process includes a 200-point assessment, documentation and research into an organization’s reputation and ethical practices.

Here are the Wisconsin companies that made the 2023 World’s Most Ethical Companies list, including their headquarters location and the number of times that they have made the list:

“For 75 years, ManpowerGroup has been committed to doing business the right way for our people, our clients, and the communities in which we operate,” said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup chairman and CEO. “We know these high standards are valued by all of those who work with us, and we’re honored to be recognized for the 14th time by Ethisphere. This award is dedicated to our team around the world who live our values, deliver our purpose and help propel our strong ethical culture forward every day.”

Five Wisconsin companies made the World’s Most Ethical Companies list in 2022.