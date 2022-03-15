Five Wisconsin companies named among World’s Most Ethical Companies

Five Wisconsin companies have been named to the 2022 list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, by Scottsdale, Arizona-based Ethisphere, which defines and advances standards of ethical business practices.
There are 136 companies, from 22 countries and 45 industries, on the World’s Most Ethical Companies list.
The Wisconsin companies that made the list are:
- Johnson Controls (technically based in Ireland for tax purposes, but with operating headquarters in Glendale), which has made the World’s Most Ethical Companies list 15 times.
- Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, which has made the list four times.
- Milwaukee-based ManpowerGroup, which has made the list 13 times.
- Oshkosh-based Oshkosh Corp., which has made the list 7 times.
- Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, which has made the list 14 times.