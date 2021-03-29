25 big ideas for Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin’s future

By
BizTimes Staff
-

When we set out to plan for the 25th anniversary issue of BizTimes Milwaukee, we knew we wanted it to be forward-looking and we didn’t want it to focus too much on us and the past. Sure, it is nice to reflect on the growth of BizTimes over the past 25 years, but it is more important to help move our region forward. So, we asked business leaders from around the community to share their vision for Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin’s future. Specifically, we asked them to look ahead at the next 25 years and come up with their “big, hairy audacious goal” or “BHAG” for Milwaukee and the region. We hope the goals described below inspire you to dream big about the future of Milwaukee. Shorter versions of these goals were included in the March 29 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Have your own ambitious goal for Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin? Share it with editor Andrew Weiland at Andrew.weiland@biztimes.com and we may run it in our Viewpoints feature.

  1. Jeremy Fojut
  2. Austin Ramirez
  3. Jeff Morin
  4. Frank Cumberbatch
  5. Ian Abston
  6. Dr. Eve Hall
  7. August Ball
  8. Benjamin Juarez
  9. Joel Quadracci
  10. Lisa Reardon
  11. Julia Taylor
  12. Denise Thomas
  13. Matt Rinka
  14. Crystal Miller
  15. Lisa Caesar
  16. Mike Anderes
  17. John W. Daniels IV
  18. Nancy Hernandez
  19. Tom Fotsch
  20. James Barry III
  21. Oby Nwabuzor
  22. Mark Fairbanks
  23. Katherine Gehl
  24. Tim Sheehy
  25. Todd McLees

