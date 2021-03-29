25 big ideas for Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin’s future

When we set out to plan for the 25th anniversary issue of BizTimes Milwaukee, we knew we wanted it to be forward-looking and we didn’t want it to focus too much on us and the past. Sure, it is nice to reflect on the growth of BizTimes over the past 25 years, but it is more important to help move our region forward. So, we asked business leaders from around the community to share their vision for Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin’s future. Specifically, we asked them to look ahead at the next 25 years and come up with their “big, hairy audacious goal” or “BHAG” for Milwaukee and the region. We hope the goals described below inspire you to dream big about the future of Milwaukee. Shorter versions of these goals were included in the March 29 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee. Have your own ambitious goal for Milwaukee and southeastern Wisconsin? Share it with editor Andrew Weiland at Andrew.weiland@biztimes.com and we may run it in our Viewpoints feature.