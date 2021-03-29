Todd McLees: Training for digital, data and human skills

Principal, Full Circle Innovation

By
BizTimes Staff
-
Todd McLees
Todd McLees
While reflecting on our region’s grand challenges and considering how our stakeholders could benefit most, addressing our talent deficit is our single most important pursuit. The Milwaukee region can differentiate itself by creating a talent…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Get our email updates

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR