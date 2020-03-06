21 Milwaukee County bus routes will not be allowed in DNC security perimeter

Milwaukee County Transit System buses will not be allowed within the security perimeter set for the Democratic National Convention in downtown Milwaukee this summer.

The boundaries of what city officials are calling a “footprint,” not a hard perimeter, are West Cherry Street to the north, West Clybourn Street to the south, North Water Street to the east and North 10th Street to the west.

MCTS spokesman Matt Sliker said buses would not be allowed within the footprint, adding that a total of 21 routes would be affected. MCTS has not yet solidified how it will handle the disruption during the DNC, which runs from July 13 to July 16.

“Specific information about any routing detours and tips for riding will be communicated in the coming months as plans are finalized,” said Matt Sliker, MCTS spokesman.

When the perimeter was announced, Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said security plans are subject to change and would continue to be evaluated in the months leading up to the convention.

Businesses inside the roughly 420-acre area will remain open. Morales also said the City of Milwaukee will be transparent with businesses and residents about DNC security measures, and any questions can be sent to dncmpd@milwaukee.gov.

Click here for a full list of bus routes.