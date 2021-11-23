2021 Focus on the Future Awards

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s annual Focus on the Future Awards program recognizes the very best of small businesses, startups, nonprofits and diverse businesses across southeastern Wisconsin. In the spirit of the MMAC’s former…

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s annual Focus on the Future Awards program recognizes the very best of small businesses, startups, nonprofits and diverse businesses across southeastern Wisconsin. In the spirit of the MMAC’s former Future 50 awards program, the organization honors the contributions of these businesses and organizations to strengthen the Milwaukee region’s economy.

The winning companies were announced during a luncheon on Sept. 24 at the Italian Community Center in Milwaukee.

This year’s Focus on the Future Awards were broken down into these categories:

Talent – Recognizes companies or organizations improving retention rates, cultivating a cohesive company culture, upskilling employees or with other unique workforce accomplishments.

Growth – Recognizes the success of companies or organizations finding new opportunities, entering new markets or developing new products.

Livability – Recognizes companies or organizations helping to make metro Milwaukee a better place to live, work, play and learn through products and services.

Equity – Recognizes companies or organizations addressing racial disparities, one of the Milwaukee region’s biggest challenges, through the attraction of a diverse workforce and cultivation of an inclusive workplace culture.

Innovation - Recognizes companies or organizations for bringing big ideas to market.

For each category, three finalists were named and a winner was selected from one of those three. Others received “honorable mention” recognition for each category.

Following are profiles of the winners and finalists for each category.