Growth has been on the minds of those involved with downtown Milwaukee’s convention center basically since it opened in 1998. A second phase of the Wisconsin Center opened two years later, but a planned third phase to the north has been on hold until now.

The Wisconsin Center District, the group that owns and operates the convention space and other major downtown event venues, is finally moving forward with the $420 million project. It will bring the exposition hall to 300,000 contiguous square feet and create 24 meeting rooms, at least 400 indoor parking spaces, six loading docks, an executive kitchen, and a fourth-floor ballroom with space for a minimum of 2,000 for a seated dinner plus adjoining terrace with city views.

“What we found is we’re turning away as much business as we’re able to book,” said Marty Brooks, WCD president and chief executive officer.

Brooks said not only will an expanded convention center allow WCD to book larger events, it will also allow the district to book back-to-back or overlapping events. That could translate to more visitors staying in hotels and spending money at local restaurants and shops.

It comes at a peculiar time, as the COVID-19 pandemic not only stalled the project for a time, but also has put the entire convention business into uncertain waters. Proponents argue the expansion will keep Milwaukee competitive in the conventions business with its peer cities. It will also provide an economic boost at a time of uncertainty.

Project renderings were first presented to the district board of directors in March 2020, a week before the country shut down at the onset of the pandemic. Even facing great uncertainty, board members authorized Brooks to proceed with the expansion. Construction activity recently commenced.

Requirements in place will ensure the project benefits a diverse group of workers and businesses. Its inclusion goals include 25% of work be contracted to minority-owned businesses, 5% to women-owned businesses and 1% to disabled veteran-owned businesses. There’s also a 40% resident participation requirement in its construction.

Upon opening, the expanded convention center is expected to support 2,000 full-time equivalent jobs and attract an additional 100,000 out-of-state visitors annually. The expansion will also generate an anticipated $12.6 billion in total spending over 30 years.

“One of the things we’re looking to take advantage of is (to) exploit the growth and the excitement that’s going on in Milwaukee,” Brooks said, mentioning achievements like the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Bucks’ NBA championship win and a plethora of catalytic developments happening downtown.

“So much is happening in Milwaukee, and we want to be a part of bringing people to the city and keeping them here for as long as we can keep them,” Brooks said.