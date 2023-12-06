174,000-square-foot retail, office, warehouse project planned in Kenosha

Baltimore-based commercial real estate firm St. John Properties, Inc.
is proposing a 25-acre office, retail and warehouse development with 174,000 square feet of space at a vacant site northwest of 71st Street and 122nd Avenue in Kenosha.
Plans for the site, located in an area west of I-94 north of Highway 50, were first proposed about a year ago
, but have grown by two buildings and about 66,000 square feet. The updated plans have also added warehouse uses to the project.
The $11.9 million first phase would include a 27,000-square-foot retail and office building and two flex buildings, which could be used as office or warehouse space, plans submitted to the City of Kenosha show. Those buildings would be 32,000 square feet and 35,000 square feet.
The project's second phase would include two 27,000-square-foot office buildings and two 13,000-square-foot retail buildings.
St. John Properties did not immediately respond to request for comment on the updated plans, but last year's proposal says the firm expects the site to attract a variety of tenants and that it will target national and local businesses.
The property would be located near five hotels and several chain restaurants. The updated plans also include space for a small commercial outlot for future development.