Office and retail space development planned for 25-acre site in Kenosha

Baltimore-based commercial real estate firm St. John Properties, Inc. has submitted plans for a 25-acre office and retail space development for a vacant site northwest of 71st Street and 122nd Avenue in Kenosha. The site is located in an area west of I-94 north of Highway 50. The conceptual plans for the development, which is called Kenosha Midpoint Center, include a five-building first phase, which would consist of two 26,240-square-foot office buildings, a 12,600-square-foot retail building, an 11,200-square-foot retail building and a 31,680-square-foot retail/office building. Those five buildings would have a total of 107,960 square feet of space. Plans also show two future retail pad sites for the second phase of the development and 10.7 acres for "future retail/office expansion land." In plans submitted to the city, St. John Properties indicates it hopes to complete the first phase of the development by the spring of 2024. The company says it expects the site to attract a variety of tenants and that it will target national and local businesses. "Marketing efforts will be targeted towards restaurants, hospitality, and retailers. In addition to national retailers, we will market towards companies such as athletic gyms, medical sales, residential service companies such as flooring and tile stores, paint stores, and appliance stores," Kristen Parks, director of development for St. John Properties, said in a submission to city officials.
