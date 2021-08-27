Weekly Debrief: 100 East’s uncertain future and the next mayor of Milwaukee

Editor Andrew Weiland and real estate reporter Alex Zank join BizTimes associate editor Arthur Thomas to talk about the week’s news. First up is the news that the 100 East office building is in foreclosure. Alex describes what office brokers and industry experts expect to see as the building, once one of the premier office properties in the city, emerges from the process. Then the group discusses news that Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett will be leaving office, at some point in the near future, to become ambassador to Luxemburg. Alex talked with leaders in the business community for their take on what qualities the next mayor of Milwaukee should have.

Real estate industry pros see major overhaul ahead for 100 East office building

Business leaders share their vision for Milwaukee’s next mayor with Barrett departure pending