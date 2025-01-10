100 East tenant chooses Associated Bank River Center for new office

Chicago-based professional services firm Grant Thornton Advisors is moving its local office to the Associated Bank River Center as its current office tower readies for a conversion to apartments.

Grant Thornton, which provides tax and business consulting services, will occupy about 5,100 square feet on the 8th floor of the River Center, at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave., according to a permit filed with the City of Milwaukee. The company’s buildout could cost about $200,000, the permit shows

The company currently has an office at 100 East, at 100 E. Wisconsin Ave. also in downtown Milwaukee, and is among the last remaining office tenants in that building to sign a new lease elsewhere.

- Advertisement -

The Marcus Corp. also chose to relocate to the Associated Bank River Center and occupy 52,000 square feet. Other tenants have landed in buildings like 833 East, BMO Tower and 411 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The owners of 100 East, John Vassallo, Joseph Klein and Klein Development, are working to secure financing for the building’s conversion to apartments and are seeking historic tax credits to help finance the project, which could begin work as early as this year. The building could become up to 380 apartments, but detailed plans have not been released.

Grant Thornton did not respond to a request for comment.