Marcus Corp. to move HQ to Associated Bank River Center

Hotel, movie theater and restaurant operator Marcus Corp. announced Monday that it plans to move its corporate headquarters to the Associated Bank River Center, 111 E. Kilbourn Ave., in downtown Milwaukee.

The company is currently headquartered about two blocks away at the 100 East building, which was sold earlier this year and is to be converted into apartments, necessitating office tenants in the building to move out.

Marcus Corp. will lease 52,000 square feet of space at the Associated Bank River Center, where the company’s 200 corporate employees will be based, an announcement says.

“We like to say we are in the ‘people getting together’ business,” said CEO Greg Marcus. “I’m thrilled our new offices will do just that for our associates as we work to build great careers and make a difference for those we serve.”

The Associated Bank River Center building has undergone recent renovations led by owner Associated Bank, including the recent opening of a new cocktail lounge overlooking the Milwaukee River, Knockbox Coffee & Market, Toro Tacos & Bowls and On Rye.

Located near Water Street and Kilbourn Avenue, the Associated Bank River Center is part of a complex that includes the Saint Kate hotel, which is owned and operated by Marcus Corp. That proximity was among the reasons the company says it selected the building for its future headquarters, according to the announcement.

Marcus worked with the Milwaukee office of CBRE on the search. Colliers|Wisconsin is the listing brokerage that represented Associated Bank. Eppstein Uhen Architects of Milwaukee is designing Marcus’ future space in the building.

100 East, which went into foreclosure in 2021, is slated to be converted to 350 luxury apartments. Marcus Corp. and Gruber Law Offices are the last remaining large tenants in the 35-story office tower.

Marcus Corp. will move to its new location in late spring or early summer 2024, according to the announcement.