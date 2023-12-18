Zurn Elkay names new president as COO transitions to new role

Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

Milwaukee-based Zurn Elkay Water Solutions chief operating officer Craig Wehr will move to an executive advisory role at the start of 2024 and Jeffrey Schoon will step into the role of company president, according to securities filings. Wehr has been with Zurn since 1993 and served as president of the Zurn business when it was part of Rexnord Corp. He has been COO since 2022. In recent years, Rexnord spun off its process and motion control business to Regal Beloit, creating Regal Rexnord, which is also based in Milwaukee. The remaining business went forward under the Zurn name before acquiring Elkay Manufacturing and becoming Zurn Elkay Water Solutions. Schoon has been an executive vice president at Zurn Elkay since 2022. He held a number of different roles in the Rexnord process and motion control business since 2010 and was an employee of Regal Rexnord for portions of 2021 and 2022 before rejoining Zurn Elkay.