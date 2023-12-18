Zurn Elkay names new president as COO transitions to new role

Craig Wehr and Jeffrey Schoon of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Milwaukee-based Zurn Elkay Water Solutions chief operating officer Craig Wehr will move to an executive advisory role at the start of 2024 and Jeffrey Schoon will step into the role of company president, according to securities filings. Wehr has been with Zurn since 1993 and served as president of the Zurn business when it was

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
