Zilber Foundation giving $20 million to UWM College of Public Health

The Zilber Family Foundation is giving $20 million to the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Joseph J. Zilber College of Public Health to support faculty excellence and student achievement.

Specifically, the funding will support two endowments: the Zilber Faculty Excellence Fund and the Vera Zilber Student Program Fund.

“The Zilber Family Foundation’s landmark gift is a vote of confidence in UWM and the college’s future,” said UWM chancellor Mark Mone. “It reinforces our pillars of faculty excellence, top-tier research, student access and achievement.”

The gift, the single largest donation in UWM’s history, was announced Wednesday morning.

“Zilber Family Foundation is honored to continue Joe and Vera Zilber’s legacy,” said Gina Stilp, executive director of the foundation, describing it as one of the largest gifts given to a school of public health anywhere in the country.

“The $20 million commitment will continue to promote public health, prevent disease and advance health equity in Milwaukee for years to come,” Stilp added.

Joe Zilber, the founder of Milwaukee-based real estate development firm Zilber Ltd., donated $10 million in 2007 to support the development of the UW-Milwaukee Graduate College of Public Health. The college was established in Milwaukee’s Brewery District, a mixed-use neighborhood that was developed by Zilber at the former Pabst brewery complex, as an intentional way to support revitalization and investment in the area just northwest of downtown. UWM’s main campus is located on the city’s East Side.

Joan Nesbitt, vice chancellor for university advancement at UWM, said the gift marked a new phase in a longstanding partnership.

“with this investment, the Zilber Family Foundation is making a bold statement about the power of public-private partnerships to transform communities,” Nesbitt said. “The gift’s impact will reach far beyond Milwaukee, and it positions UWM as a leader in philanthropic initiatives that transform lives.”