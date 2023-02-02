Zilber Family Foundation awards $3.9 million to Milwaukee nonprofits

The Zilber Family Foundation awarded today $3.9 million in grants to 15 nonprofit organizations throughout Milwaukee.

This round of funding includes grants to the Social Development Commission, VIA CDC and United Methodist Children’s Services, three organizations focused on increasing access to quality and affordable housing.

“Years of discriminatory housing practices, coupled with the continued increase in out-of-state investors and economic uncertainty, have drastically diminished the ability for thousands of Milwaukee families to purchase homes, particularly in African American and Latino communities,” said Gina Stilp, executive director of the Zilber Family Foundation. “Our board and staff firmly believe that increasing affordable housing requires targeted and sustained investment. We are excited to support organizations committed to scaling solutions in our community.”

The list of Zilber Family Foundation 2022 grant recipients additionally includes:

Greater Milwaukee Foundation for Catchafire : To renew support for 145 nonprofits to access the Catchafire portal and match with highly-skilled, vetted, pro-bono consultants to complete projects that meet operating, organizational, and programmatic needs

Legal Action of Wisconsin: To support free housing-related legal services for residents in Zilber Neighborhood Initiative (ZNI) neighborhoods

LISC Milwaukee: To renew support to increase homeownership opportunities, increase small business creation and growth for entrepreneurs, and improve conditions in commercial corridors in underserved neighborhoods

Literacy Services: To support adult literacy education and workforce readiness skills development

PEARLS for Teen Girls: To support mentoring and leadership development programs for girls

Running Rebels Community Organization: To support intervention and prevention services for at-risk youth and young adults

SecureFutures: To provide teens financial literacy and education programs, including one-on-one coaching and mentoring

Sojourner Family Peace Center: To support the Community Domestic Abuse Advocacy Program and support the Center's outcomes and evaluation work

Southside Organizing Committee: To support bilingual resident outreach, education, and organizing on Milwaukee's southside, and organizational development activities

Walnut Way Conservation Corp: To continue to serve as the Zilber Neighborhood Initiative lead agency in Lindsay Heights

Wisconsin Community Services: To support the purchase and renovation of a property to provide supportive housing for individuals recovering from addiction

The $3.9 million awarded includes $300,000 in “Gratitude Grants” to 67 existing partners for employee wellness and to show appreciation for the staff of the awarded organizations, according to the foundation.

“We are thrilled to continue our investment in nonprofit organizations taking transformative approaches to address the needs of our community and ensure a better, more equitable future,” Stilp said.