YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee names new CEO

YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee
has named Dave Morgan
as its next president and CEO following a nationwide search, the organization announced on Monday.
Morgan, who has been the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo
since 2018, will begin his new role effective July 1 following Carrie Wall
’s retirement. Wall announced in December
that she would be retiring effective March 31.
Prior to his leadership in Michigan, Morgan was the president and CEO of the Stevens Point Area YMCA
for 13 years. From 1992 to 2005, he served as executive director at the YMCA of Dane County
.
“Dave’s operational discipline, transparent communication style and inclusive leadership approach will be an excellent fit for our YMCA,” said Jeff Lueken
, YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee’s chief volunteer officer.
Dave’s time with YMCA goes back to when he was 13 years old. A YMCA staff member in Madison “offered him a membership in exchange for weekly volunteer service,” according to a news release.
“Our Y is uniquely positioned to convene partners and create meaningful change,” Lueken said. “Dave’s experience and leadership will help us realize our mission in even greater ways across the Milwaukee area.”