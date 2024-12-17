YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee CEO to retire in the spring

Carrie Wall
, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee
, will retire effective March 31, the nonprofit announced on Tuesday.
Wall has served as the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee’s president and CEO since 2017
. Wall began her career at the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, where she worked for 20 years before she moved on to serve as vice president of operations for the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. She later served as president and CEO of the YMCA of Dane County from 2010 to 2017.
“It has been an honor to serve the Milwaukee community alongside our dedicated staff and partners,” Wall said. “I am confident the YMCA will continue to thrive and serve as a beacon of hope for years to come.”
Under Wall’s leadership, the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee saw program expansion across its 31 locations, hosted the largest annual statewide Martin Luther King Jr. Annual Breakfast Celebration, and focused on national initiatives surrounding water safety, child abuse prevention, childcare and evidence-based healthy living programs.
“Carrie has been an invaluable part of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee,” said Jeff Lueken, the chair of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee’s board of directors. “Her vision and leadership have left a lasting impact on the YMCA and the Milwaukee community. We are profoundly grateful for her contributions.”
The YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee has announced a national search for its next president and CEO.