YMCA of Greater Waukesha County buys New Berlin branch building for $2.4 million

The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County has purchased the building that houses its recently-opened New Berlin wellness center for $2.4 million.

The organization bought the two-story building at 3610 Michelle Witmer Memorial Drive, located in New Berlin’s City Center development, from developer VJS Construction Services, according to state records.

The building’s first floor includes a 7,000-square-foot YMCA of GWC wellness center that opened in mid-2018, along with the organization’s administrative offices. The branch is designed to serve the community’s growing senior market.

Ascension Medical Group occupies the second floor of the building.

Since acquiring three branches from the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee in 2014, the YMCA of GWC has completed several facility expansion and renovation projects across its locations, totaling $6.5 million, and has added $3.2 million in equipment.

The organization has locations in Mukwonago, Greenfield, Menomonee Falls, Waukesha and Wauwatosa.