Milwaukee-based nonprofit gets $10 million grant to build apprenticeship pathways

Milwaukee-based nonprofit WRTP | BIG STEP
, a workforce intermediary that helps connect people to "family-sustaining jobs," will receive a five-year, $10 million grant from Madison-based nonprofit Ascendium
.
WRTP | BIG STEP has been awarded this funding to lead the newly created Apprenticeship Pathway Coalition Initiative, Ascendium announced on Tuesday. The funds will support efforts to build collaborative coalitions and grow pathways to certified pre-apprenticeships and registered apprenticeships statewide. The efforts will “align with underrepresented populations” in Wisconsin, according to the news release.
WRTP | BIG STEP aims to improve the recruitment, development and retainment of diverse individuals working in construction, manufacturing, and other emerging sectors. The organization has offices in Milwaukee, Madison and Racine.
“Being selected for this remarkable grant is a testament to the nationally recognized work we do. We are proud of the impact we have made in southeast Wisconsin and remain dedicated to connecting people throughout the entire state to family-sustaining careers,” said Lindsay Blumer
, WRTP | BIG STEP president and CEO. “We look forward to leading this coalition with the goal of creating a robust workforce ecosystem that serves both rural and urban areas with equitable access for all Wisconsinites.”
Ascendium, which was founded in 1967, provides funds nationwide for efforts to remove barriers for individuals from low-income backgrounds seeking education and training after high school. Ascendium recently awarded $7.4 million
to All-In Milwaukee.
“Ascendium is pleased to support WRTP | BIG STEP in expanding apprenticeship pathways across Wisconsin,” said Brittany Corde
, senior program officer at Ascendium. “We believe apprenticeships are a critical part of the landscape of workforce training opportunities that should be available to help more learners from low-income backgrounds achieve upward mobility. We’re excited to see WRTP | BIG STEP's continued leadership in our home state of Wisconsin, creating long-term impact for the state's learners and employers.”
WRTP | BIG STEP will look to build industry and community partnerships to improve equitable access to apprenticeships.
Dale Kooyenga
, president of the Metropolitan Milwaukee Associate of Commerce
, said apprenticeships “are an integral piece of our region’s talent pipeline.”
“This investment in our future is applauded within the business community and will go a long way in Milwaukee’s workforce development efforts,” Kooyenga said. “WRTP | BIGSTEP is a leader, not only in Milwaukee, but throughout the state. We’re excited to support efforts to expand apprenticeship readiness and help our members develop the talent they need to succeed.”
