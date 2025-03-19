Log In
Education & Workforce Development

Milwaukee-based nonprofit gets $10 million grant to build apprenticeship pathways

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Chasity Glosson of WRTP | BIG STEP's YouthBuild program practices driving a forklift at WRTP | BIG STEP's Milwaukee training center. Submitted photo.
Milwaukee-based nonprofit WRTP | BIG STEP, a workforce intermediary that helps connect people to “family-sustaining jobs,” will receive a five-year, $10 million grant from Madison-based nonprofit Ascendium. WRTP | BIG STEP has been awarded this funding to lead the newly created Apprenticeship Pathway Coalition Initiative, Ascendium announced on Tuesday. The funds will support efforts to

