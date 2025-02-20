FaB Wisconsin awarded grant to help manufacturers with workforce development

FaB Wisconsin
, in collaboration with MATC,
has been awarded a $198,593 Workforce Advancement Training grant from the state’s Department of Workforce Development. The funding will be used to provide FaB Wisconsin members with up to a 65% discount on employee training.
Through this grant, FaB members will gain access to a variety of industry-relevant courses, including the FaBsafe Certificate, an annual online training course designed to educate participants in good manufacturing practices and other essential food safety knowledge.
Upon successful completion, participants receive a certificate, ensuring they stay compliant with the annual training requirements outlined by the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). This program seeks to provide an accessible and cost-effective solution for businesses looking to enhance their workforce’s food safety expertise.
"We are fortunate at Palermo’s to partner with FaB in many areas, and specifically in having the opportunity to be a part of the recent grant to continue offering cost-effective development and compliance requirements to our employees," said Wendy Bushell
, chief people officer of Palermo's
. "Not only does this provide further education, but it also allows employees to readily access the FaBsafe Certificate program."
Participating members will also have access to MATC-led training in key areas such as food quality management, food manufacturing processes, manufacturing maintenance, emotional intelligence, leadership principles, effective communication and more.
"At Milwaukee Area Technical College, we are excited to partner with FaB Wisconsin to provide vital training opportunities for local businesses through the Workforce Advancement Training grant,” said Dr. Anthony Cruz
, president of MATC. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to supporting the growth and success of Wisconsin industries, including food and beverage. By offering targeted training to incumbent workers, we are addressing the evolving challenges businesses face while strengthening their workforce.”