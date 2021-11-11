Wolter acquires Indiana company

Brookfield-based Wolter Inc., an integrated industrial equipment distributor and productivity solutions provider, announced that it has acquired South Bend, Indiana-based Advantage Materials Handling Group Inc. The acquisition is Wolter’s 12th over approximately the last 10…

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Brookfield-based Wolter Inc., an integrated industrial equipment distributor and productivity solutions provider, announced that it has acquired South Bend, Indiana-based Advantage Materials Handling Group Inc.

The acquisition is Wolter’s 12th over approximately the last 10 years. With the deal, Wolter now has 16 locations.

“This partnership not only further expands our footprint across Indiana and the Midwest, but also strengthens our product and solution offerings with a highly experienced and capable team to back our rapid growth” said Jerry Weidmann, president of Wolter Inc.

Founded in 1968, Advantage Materials Handling Group is a full-service forklift and material handling dealership providing equipment sales and service, parts and rentals, dock equipment, storage solutions and more throughout northern Indiana. In joining Wolter, the company will continue to offer its current products and solutions – including but not limited to forklifts, dock equipment, pallet rack systems, conveyors and more.

Wolter serves more than 20,000 industrial, construction and commercial customers in Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Missouri. The company has more than 460 employees.