Wolter acquires another Ohio business

By
-
the wolter leadership team
The Wolter leadership team.

Brookfield-based Wolter Inc., an industrial equipment distributor and productivity solutions provider, has acquired Fairfield, Ohio-based Ohio Valley Maintenance LLC. Ohio Valley Maintenance has been in business since 2010 as a Pentalift, ABC Dock, Flexon, and Hormann Door Equipment distributor for the Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky areas. It provides customers with dock and door equipment, as

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

