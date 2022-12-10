Wolter acquires another Ohio business

Brookfield-based Wolter Inc., an industrial equipment distributor and productivity solutions provider, has acquired Fairfield, Ohio-based Ohio Valley Maintenance LLC. Ohio Valley Maintenance has been in business since 2010 as a Pentalift, ABC Dock, Flexon, and Hormann Door Equipment distributor for the Cincinnati, Dayton, and Northern Kentucky areas. It provides customers with dock and door equipment, as well as service and support from trained service technicians for all makes and models of dock equipment, including installation. Moving forward, the Ohio Valley Maintenance team will operate as usual, with Dwight Newberry, owner of Ohio Valley Maintenance LLC, staying on as general manager. This acquisition marks yet another addition to Wolter’s Ohio market, with Valley Industrial Crane in Dayton, Ohio joining Wolter in April of 2022, and Integrity Industrial Equipment in Huber Heights, Ohio in August of 2020. [caption id="attachment_547393" align="alignleft" width="300"] Jerry Weidmann[/caption] “Wolter acquiring Ohio Valley Maintenance not only further expands our footprint in the Ohio market but allows us to add another line of products and services to our ‘productivity toolbox’,” said Jerry Weidmann, Wolter, Inc. president. Wolter serves more than 20,000 industrial, construction, and commercial customers in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Missouri. It has more than 550 employees, including more than 200 technicians. Wolter made the 2022 Future 50 list of the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in southeastern Wisconsin.
