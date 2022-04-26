Wolter acquires Ohio-based crane and hoist service provider

Brookfield-based Wolter Inc.
, an industrial equipment distributor and productivity solutions provider, has acquired Dayton, Ohio-based Valley Industrial Crane
, a crane and hoist service provider.
Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
For Wolter, the acquisition adds a new layer of crane and hoist support and expertise to its existing Crane & Hoist business group, located in Louisville, Kentucky (formerly Bohnert Equipment Company).
Moving forward, the Valley Industrial Crane team, including owner Vic Slemker, will operate as usual, providing the same services to current and new customers under the Wolter name.
“This new partnership is a great fit for Wolter’s existing crane and hoist sales and services,” said Wolter president Jerry Weidmann. “The Valley Industrial Crane team shares the same commitment to safety and continuous efforts to enhance productivity through a variety of solutions. We couldn’t ask for a better fit and are excited to grow this segment of the business.”
Wolter serves more than 20,000 industrial, construction, and commercial customers in Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Missouri. The company has more than 500 employees. It has made 13 acquisitions during the last 10 to 11 years.