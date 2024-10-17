WISN-TV names new anchor for 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. weekday newscasts

WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee, has added Blake Eason as a new co-anchor for its 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts.

Prior to joining WISN 12, Eason served as a co-anchor and reporter for the news program ‘Good Morning Nashville’ at WKRN’s News 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. Eason has also held various anchor roles at WRBL in Columbus, Georgia, and was a pre-game host for the Atlanta Braves.

“Blake is an accomplished journalist and talented storyteller with a wide breadth of experience at stations across the country,” said Jan Wade, president and general manager of WISN-TV Channel 12. “He’s also skilled at breaking down how a story affects our viewers.”

- Advertisement -

In addition, Channel 12 news anchor Derrick Rose has been named co-anchor of the 6 p.m. newscast, in addition to continuing to serve as co-anchor of the 4 p.m. newscast and as solo anchor of the 9 p.m. newscast.

The Channel 12 news anchor teams effective Nov. 11 are: