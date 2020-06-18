Wisconsin’s private higher education institutions to receive $37 million in coronavirus relief

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced he is directing $37 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to private higher education institutions in the state.

The funding comes from the state’s allocation under the CARES Act and can be used to reimburse necessary, unbudgeted expenditures made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The breakdown in funding for southeastern Wisconsin colleges and universities includes:

Alverno College, $1.7 million

Cardinal Stritch University, $1 million

Carroll University, $2.4 million

Carthage College, $2.7 million

Concordia University Wisconsin, $3.7 million

Herzing University, $4.3 million

Lakeland University, $1.4 million

Marquette University, $6.6 million

Medical College of Wisconsin, $386,216

Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, $840,652

Milwaukee School of Engineering, $2.3 million

Mount Mary University, $1.2 million

Wisconsin Lutheran College, $925,999

Evers announced the funding allocation Wednesday as part of $80 million that’s being distributed to the state’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions. It’s in addition to more than $354 million that the state’s K-12 schools and higher education institutions have already received directly through the CARES Act.

“Our educators, faculty members, staff, and students have risen to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, adapting with very little warning, and planning for a new normal,” Evers said. “I’ve always said what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, so I am hopeful this funding can help alleviate expenses already incurred and further creative efforts to transition between in-person learning and distance learning seamlessly as we prepare for the upcoming fall semester and continue to fight COVID-19 in Wisconsin.”

The CARES Act funding distribution is largely based on the number of full-time equivalent Pell Grant recipients who were not enrolled exclusively in distance education prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.