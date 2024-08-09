Wisconsin Technical College System names new president

Thehas namedas its next president, the system announced Thursday. Merrifield currently serves as the executive director of the Wisconsin Technical College Boards Association, a position she has held since 2015. Merrifield has also chaired the Community College Association Executives since 2022. She will step into her new role effective Sept. 9, according to the news release. Merrifield will succeed, according to the WTCS news release. Foy announced her retirement in March after heading the WTCS for 12 years. WTCS announced it would be conducting a national search for its next president at that time. “It is an honor to serve as president of the Wisconsin Technical College System,” Merrifield said in the news release. “I look forward to working with WTCS to meet its vision of empowering technical colleges to recognize the unique needs of individuals and employers in driving economic prosperity for all. WTCS will continue to work collaboratively to promote lifelong learning as a model for the advancement of all communities throughout Wisconsin.” Merrifield previously worked as a policy advisor for the WTCS and as a fiscal analyst at the Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau. She earned her bachelor’s degree at Hendrix College in Conway, Arkansas. She is pursuing a master of education degree, according to the news release., the WTCS board chair, said in the news release that he is “pleased” Merrifield will be leading WTCS “through the next era of technical and accessible education in the state.” “Layla has been a fierce advocate for Wisconsin’s technical colleges for many years, and her knowledge of WTCS, our colleges and Wisconsin’s legislature makes her the perfect candidate to fill this role,” Tyler said in the news release.