Wisconsin State Fair attendance reached new high in 2019

The Wisconsin State Fair achieved a new attendance high in 2019, attracting 1,130,572 people.

Attendance for the 11-day event was up 8.9% this year compared to 2018, which was the Fair’s previous attendance record of 1,037,982.

In the 168-year history of the Fair, only 1948 had a higher attendance when the Fair was 23 days long (instead of the typical 11) in celebration of the state’s centennial year. Attendance that year was 77,688 per day. The 2019 average daily attendance was 102,779.

Prior to 2002 attendance at the Fair was estimated, because tickets were not scanned at the gates, so 2019 is the highest attendance on record that can be verified by ticketing technology.

“The Wisconsin State Fair has long been considered one of the top ten fairs in the country and achieving this record number puts us in the top five in terms of attendance,” said Kathleen O’Leary, chief executive officer of State Fair Park. “However, attendance isn’t the only thing that makes us one of the best; it’s about the experience that our loyal fairgoers come back for year after year, as well as the ‘first-timers’ who, once they experience it first-hand, are in awe of all there is to enjoy.”

“We are aware that great weather helped us reach record-breaking attendance, but beautiful weather does not necessarily mean people want to attend your event,” said State Fair Park Board chairman John Yingling. “There are many things to enjoy on a beautiful summer day in Wisconsin, and the fact that more than 1 million people again chose to spend their time at the Wisconsin State Fair is a testament to the quality of the event and the memorable experiences that our visitors have each year. Thank you to the staff, board and all of our partners for helping to make this year’s Fair a tremendous success.”

The Fair says it generates an estimated $200 million in direct and indirect economic activity in the Milwaukee region.

Other notable numbers from the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair: