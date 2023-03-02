Wisconsin ranks 12th in U.S. for agricultural exports following record year

It was a record year in 2022 for food, forestry and agriculture product exports from the state of Wisconsin. The latest U.S. Census trade data shows Wisconsin exported goods in the aforementioned categories to 142 countries totaling approximately $4.22 billion. This was a 7% increase from 2021.
Wisconsin’s dairy product exports totaled $617 million, up 32% from 2021, the highest level on record and more than $100 million above the previous record year in 2014. Crop products, including grains, wood and vegetables, increased more than 5% to $2.82 billion, a 10-year high.
Meat products declined 2% to $782 million. In total, U.S. agricultural exports exceeded $220 billion in 2022, up 10% from the year prior. Wisconsin now ranks 12th in the nation for agricultural exports.
Across all product categories, Wisconsin companies exported $27.4 billion in goods to other countries in 2022, an increase of 10.4%.
“This record-breaking year again presents an opportunity to strengthen our state as a leader in agricultural exports,” said Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary.
DATCP attributes 2022’s record-setting year to post-pandemic demand driving export growth as logistics challenges continue to be resolved.
Wisconsin’s top five markets, making up more than two-thirds of total exports, are Canada, China, Mexico, Korea and Japan. Canada, Mexico and Korea showed double-digit increases in 2022, while Japan remained unchanged from 2021.