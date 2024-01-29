Wisconsin organizations partnering to support one of 10 national innovation engines 

By
-
Downtown Milwaukee lakefront
Downtown Milwaukee lakefront

Dozens of organizations throughout the Midwest comprise one of 10 inaugural Regional Innovation Engines in the United States, as designated by the U.S. National Science Foundation. On Monday, the NSF established its first NSF Engines program, awarding 10 teams spanning 18 states with up to $15 million in initial funding over the next two years.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
