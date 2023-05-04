Wisconsin Humane Society to acquire Kenosha’s Safe Harbor Humane Society

By
-
The Safe Harbor Humane Society building at 7811 60th Ave. in the city of Kenosha will soon be renamed The Wisconsin Humane Society - Kenosha Campus, under an acquisition agreement announced Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of WHS)

Kenosha’s Safe Harbor Humane Society (SHHS), also known as the Kenosha County Humane Society, will become part of the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) as part of an acquisition plan announced Wednesday by the two organizations. “Nonprofit animal shelters operate with limited resources, and it is even more difficult because every organization is separate and has

Cara Spoto
Cara covers commercial and residential real estate. She has an extensive background in local government reporting and hopes to use her experience writing about both urban and rural redevelopment to better inform readers. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

