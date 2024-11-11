Login
People in the News

Wisconsin Humane Society CFO announces retirement

Samantha Dietel
By Samantha Dietel
Mike Wamser
Last updated

Mike Wamser, Wisconsin Humane Society‘s chief financial officer, announced on Monday that he will be retiring in the spring.

Wamser entered his role as WHS’ first CFO in 2012. Since then, WHS’ budget has grown from $7 million to $19 million, according to a Monday news release. Wamser’s leadership helped to create the Wisconsin Humane Society Spay/Neuter Clinic in West Allis and to launch the capital campaign to build the Racine campus. Wamser was also involved with expanding WHS’ online retail store and ensuring financial transparency.

During Wamser’s tenure, WHS acquired the Countryside Humane Society in Racine, Bay Area Humane Society in Green Bay, Door County Humane Society in Sturgeon Bay and Safe Harbor Humane Society in Kenosha. Wamser led the due diligence, transaction details and financial integration of those acquisitions, according to the news release.

“Mike implemented approaches to budgeting, cash flow management, strategic planning, and forecasting that have been the critical framework to support our most significant accomplishments in recent years,” WHS chief executive officer Alison Fotsch said.

Fotsch said that the financial infrastructure Wamser built within the organization will support WHS “for years to come.”

“It’s been an honor to be part of WHS,” Wamser said. “It is a wonderful organization with amazing passionate staff and volunteers dedicated to serving animals and people. I am immensely grateful, and I will truly miss my colleagues and teammates.”

WHS has launched a national search for its new CFO.

