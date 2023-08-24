Wisconsin home sales dropped in July, but prices are still rising

By
-
A bungalow for sale in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood.

Median home sale prices in Wisconsin were up 7.5% statewide in July, compared with July of 2022, but weak inventories continue to limit sales of existing homes and drive prices up, according to the latest analysis by the Wisconsin Realtors Association. The report found that existing home sales in the state dropped 20.8%, year-over-year, to

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display