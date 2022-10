Wisconsin gets middle of the pack ranking for state business tax climate

Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

Wisconsin ranks 27th for business tax competitiveness, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index report. The 10 best states for tax competitiveness, according to the Tax Foundation, are: Wyoming South Dakota Alaska Florida Montana New Hampshire Nevada Utah Indiana North Carolina The 10 worst states for tax competitiveness, according to

Wyoming South Dakota Alaska Florida Montana New Hampshire Nevada Utah Indiana North Carolina

Alabama Rhode Island Hawaii Vermont Minnesota Maryland Connecticut California New York New Jersey

2. South Dakota

9. Indiana

11. Missouri

12. Michigan

17. North Dakota

25. Kansas

27. Wisconsin

29. Nebraska

36. Illinois

37. Ohio

38. Iowa

45. Minnesota

Wisconsin ranks 27for business tax competitiveness, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Tax Foundation’s 2023 State Business Tax Climate Index report. The 10 best states for tax competitiveness, according to the Tax Foundation , are:The 10 worst states for tax competitiveness, according to the Tax Foundation, are:The Tax Foundation ranks the states in five tax categories: corporate tax, individual income tax, sales tax, property tax and unemployment insurance tax. Wisconsin ranked best for sales tax at 7. It’s worst ranking was for individual income taxes, at 38. For property taxes, the state ranked 15. Here’s how the Midwestern states ranked in overall business tax climate, according to the Tax Foundation: Click here to read the full Tax Foundation report.