Wisconsin gets middle of the pack ranking for state business tax climate

The 10 worst states for tax competitiveness, according to the Tax Foundation, are:
Alabama
Rhode Island
Hawaii
Vermont
Minnesota
Maryland
Connecticut
California
New York
New Jersey
The Tax Foundation ranks the states in five tax categories: corporate tax, individual income tax, sales tax, property tax and unemployment insurance tax. Wisconsin ranked best for sales tax at 7th. It’s worst ranking was for individual income taxes, at 38th. For property taxes, the state ranked 15th. Here’s how the Midwestern states ranked in overall business tax climate, according to the Tax Foundation: