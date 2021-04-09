Wisconsin Center open to all state residents for walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations

The Wisconsin Center is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations for all Wisconsin residents, the City of Milwaukee Health Department announced Thursday.

The Wisconsin Center has two entrances – the corner of West Wells Street and Vel R. Phillips Avenue and the corner of West Wells Street and West Wisconsin Avenue. Free parking is available at 500 W. Wells St. and overflow parking is available in the surface lot at 4th Street and West Wisconsin Avenue.

The Wisconsin Center is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Walk-in vaccines will be available through this weekend.

City residents can also receive walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at North Division High School, located at 1011 W. Center St. and South Division High School, located at 1515 W. Lapham Blvd. North and South Division High Schools will offer vaccinations through April 18. Those vaccination sites will then be moved to the Northwest Health Center at 7630 W. Mill Road and the Southside Health Center at 1639 S. 23rd St.

Click here for more information and to register for a COVID-19 vaccine.