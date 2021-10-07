Wisconsin Center once again extends run of ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit

The popular ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ exhibit will once again extend its run at the Wisconsin Center, through Sunday, Jan. 9, the Wisconsin Center District announced Thursday.

Since opening to the public on July 9, the immersive art experience has drawn nearly 150,000 people to downtown Milwaukee’s convention center. The exhibit was originally scheduled to run through mid-September, but WCD announced in August that its run would be extended through Oct. 31. At the time, more than 100,000 tickets had been sold.

Beyond Van Gogh is the highest grossing event in WCD’s history. Now, with the display available for a couple more months, the exhibit is poised to capture holiday-season demand.

“Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has exceeded all expectations, and we are blown away by how Milwaukee has shown their support for the exhibit,” said Marty Books, president and CEO of WCD. “With the holidays quickly approaching, the exhibit will serve as a premier destination for corporate parties, winter break activities and gifts for loved ones.”

Tickets for the new dates are available now through the event’s website. Admission is sold on a timed entry platform, ensuring that attendees can physically distance while enjoying the immersive experience.

Beyond Van Gogh features more than 300 of the iconic artist’s works. It was created by French-Canadian creative director Mathieu St-Arnaud and his team at Montreal’s Normal Studio. It toured Europe before coming to North America in recent years.

The exhibit’s second extension brings new hours of operation. Beginning Monday, Nov. 1, it will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The exhibit is also available for private holiday event bookings, either during the exhibit hours or after hours.